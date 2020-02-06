Trial of ex-Corvallis councilor moved to June

The trial of former Corvallis Councilor Mark Page has been moved to June.
Page, who is facing felony weapons charges and other counts from a July 21, 2018 incident at his Corvallis home, was scheduled for trial starting Feb. 3, but it has been continued to June 15.
This is the second trial continuance in the case. Previously, a trial had been set for May 2019.
In addition to a felony unlawful use of a weapon count, Page also faces misdemeanor charges of menacing that constitutes domestic violence, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct. Additionally, Page is charged with seven counts of recklessly endangering another person for allegedly pointing a loaded handgun through the window of a car in which seven people were passengers.
The incident took place at Page’s home on Southwest Touchstone Place. Page has since relocated to Las Vegas, which has complicated moving the case forward.
Department of Justice special prosecutor Amy Seely is handling the case instead of the Benton County District Attorney’s office because of Page’s status as an elected official at the time of his arrest.
Page, who was elected in Ward 8 in November 2016, moved to Ward 1 in May 2018, but was allowed to retain his seat because he was two-thirds of the way into his two-year term when he changed his residency. Page was replaced in Ward 8 by Corvallis School Board member Ed Junkins, who ran unopposed in the Nov. 6, 2018 election.
If Page had been convicted of a felony while in office his council seat would have been vacated, according to the city charter.
Page also was the subject of a Gazette-Times investigation in 2017 that revealed Page owes $140,000 in child support for children of three ex-wives, pleaded guilty in 2007 in a domestic violence case against one of the wives, and does not hold a diploma from Kansas State University, even though paperwork he filed to run for the City Council and the county Board of Commissioners says otherwise.
