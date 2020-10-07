Trick-or-treating during COVID-19

On Halloween, Perez will be masked up as well.

“I came up with the idea of putting candy in individual bags and passing them out,” she said, noting she would keep a 6-foot distance and wave to passersby with her children. “I know people will be nervous if somebody isn’t wearing a mask and gloves so that’s why I came up with wearing a mask and gloves.

“As hard as it is on us as adults, nobody’s really imagining how hard it is on the children. My poor children have been locked up in the house since the end of March. All kids need a break and this is my way of wanting to give those children a break.”

The CDC notes that local restrictions should be followed but in Oregon, there’s been little regulation surrounding Halloween. The state still prohibits large groups from congregating and schools remain closed but no specific guidance on the holiday has been set.

The suggestions for Halloween from the CDC, however, do carry over the two days between Halloween and Nov. 2 which marks Dia de los Muertos. The holiday traditionally is confused as “Mexican Halloween” but celebrates loved ones who have passed away.

Traditionally families may visit cemeteries and have large parties but the CDC has recommended those gatherings not take place this year. Instead, the agency suggests preparing meals for families and neighbors and delivering them in a non-contact manner, playing music that a departed loved one enjoyed in your own home, setting pillows and blankets out in your home for departed loved ones and making the traditional altar in your own home. Virtual celebrations, the CDC said, are also suggested.