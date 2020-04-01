Truck crash snarls traffic on southbound I-5

A commercial truck crash has currently closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Albany Wednesday morning.

A 7:30 a.m. news release from ODOT said a detour is being established around the area.

Tangent Fire was called out to the crash near mile post 229 at 6:11 a.m. Within a half hour Albany police had shut down the southbound Highway 20 on-ramp to the interstate marking the closure with flares and a police car.

The truck crash occurred in the vicinity of the Selmet Metals plant. with the tractor resting mostly on the left shoulder of the freeway and its trailer overhanging the cable barrier in the median.

By 7 a.m. southbound traffic backup, which consisted mostly of commercial trucks, was more than 3 miles long.

Kyle Odegard can be reached at kyle.odegard@lee.net, 541-812-6077 or via Twitter @KyleOdegard.

