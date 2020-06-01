Truck hits power pole, causes outage near Albany

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As many as 1,600 utility customers were without electricity for up to two hours on Monday after a single-vehicle crash knocked over a power pole on Goldfish Farm Road just east of Albany.

The wreck occurred shortly after 10 a.m. when a pickup truck left the road near the Cox Creek bridge and struck a power pole, knocking it across the road and leaving hundreds of area residents in the dark.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Pacific Power repair crews had electricity restored to all but 387 accounts by noon, according to a company representative.

