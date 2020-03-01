Trucks play in the mud

Just outside Sweet Home, as Highway 228 bends towards Brownsville, the sound of revving engines fill the air.
There are monster trucks and trucks that are monsters, classic cars perched on tires better suited for semi-trucks and mud. A lot of mud.
For the second year in a row, All or Nothing Productions put on the Northern Farms Mud Fest on Saturday. The event invites anyone and everyone to bring their best rig to come play in the dirt. Wet dirt.
There are drag strips and pools of mud. Fire pits and mud boots and American flags. A booth selling tacos, sweatshirts and burgers. And in the middle of a strip of rare-to-find grass, are the Girl Scouts.
"This is much better than sitting outside the grocery store," said Jessica Tenbusch who worked with her daughter Shasta selling cookies on Saturday. "Here we have entertainment."
The troop estimated that they had easily sold 50 boxes by 10 a.m. —already better than last year when there was snow on the ground.
That's because the Mud Fest is a rain or shine event. No refunds. And for an event that is built on mud, a little extra precipitation never hurts.
The rain held off for the most part on Saturday with the exception of an extended period of showers just after 11 a.m.
It didn't stop people from testing out their trucks, jeeps and creations against the mud.
Kayla Layman, 15, wasn't driving Saturday, but she had a vested interest. Her yellow Chevy Custom Deluxe named Big Bird was making its rounds on the 10 acres or so of the working cattle ranch.
"She sold LED lighted signs for Christmas to buy the truck," her mother Michelle Layman said. "That's her baby."
And while she can't drive Big Bird yet, she spent the day watching the truck make its way through the mud--but not for a prize.
In fact, the only competition all day is a drag strip called the Bounty Hole. The $5 buy-in gives the driver the chance at navigating through the Bounty Hole. If they make it through, they can keep the proceeds expected to be about $100 on Saturday.
"I would explain it as an event where you can come down and live your dream of mud bogging in a safe environment where it doesn’t get out of hand," said organizer Devyn Wagner. "It’s a safe environment to play in mud."