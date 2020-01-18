Trustees meeting at OSU next week

The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will hold several days of meetings in Corvallis next week covering a wide range of topics.

The full board will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday in the Horizon Room of the Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, to discuss the 10-year business forecast, amendments to the meetings policy, election of officers, food insecurity initiatives and other matters. In addition, the board will go into executive session to discuss labor negotiations.

Prior to the full board meeting, the board’s Executive and Audit and Finance and Administration committees will meet from 8 to 8:45 a.m. in the Horizon Room to consider an external audit annual report on fiscal year 2019.

There will also be a number of other preliminary sessions leading up to the board meeting.

From 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the board and OSU’s Office of Institutional Diversity will host an informal discussion on Native American student success at the Native American Longhouse, 311 SW 26th St. Participation will be limited to invited guests, but the public may attend.

All three of the board’s standing committees will meet on Thursday in the Horizon Room.