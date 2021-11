Tuesday is the last day to vote in Benton County; where to drop off your ballot

Tuesday is the last day to turn in your November ballot, and there are plenty of boxes to drop it off in Benton County.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, 24.04% of registered voters in Benton County had voted. Keep reading to find out what’s in the ballot and where you can drop it off.

Measure 2-132

This measure would create an appointments process for filling vacancies on the Corvallis City Council. The amendment calls for filling vacancies within 60 days by a council vote, following a public hearing and nominations from the ward.

The measure would reduce the amount of time that wards spend without representation. Ward 4 Councilor Gabe Shepherd said appointments “save money, allow for expedient representation and require opportunity for public input.”

Measure 2-131

This measure would extend the recruiting process for the city manager position from six months to two years, plus an extension in the amount of time someone can serve in an interim role.

It is often difficult to hire someone within six months in the public sector. With this extended timeline, there will be less pressure to hire someone quickly who may not be right for the job.