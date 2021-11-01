Tuesday is the last day to vote in Benton County; where to drop off your ballot

Tuesday is the last day to turn in your November ballot, and there are plenty of boxes to drop it off in Benton County.
As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, 24.04% of registered voters in Benton County had voted. Keep reading to find out what’s in the ballot and where you can drop it off.
Measure 2-132
This measure would create an appointments process for filling vacancies on the Corvallis City Council. The amendment calls for filling vacancies within 60 days by a council vote, following a public hearing and nominations from the ward.
The measure would reduce the amount of time that wards spend without representation. Ward 4 Councilor Gabe Shepherd said appointments “save money, allow for expedient representation and require opportunity for public input.”
Measure 2-131
This measure would extend the recruiting process for the city manager position from six months to two years, plus an extension in the amount of time someone can serve in an interim role.
It is often difficult to hire someone within six months in the public sector. With this extended timeline, there will be less pressure to hire someone quickly who may not be right for the job.
Measure 2-133
This measure would change gender-specific pronouns in the charter to non-gender specific pronouns such as ‘they’ and ‘them’ to remove ambiguity. There are currently 30 instances in the charter that use gender-specific pronouns.
Measures 2-134 and 2-135
These two five-year local option property tax levies only affect local constituencies. Measure 2-134 would renew the levy for the North Albany Rural Fire Protection District, and Measure 2-135 would establish a levy for road maintenance in the McDonald Forest Estates Road District.
Ward 8 Councilor
Tracey Yee is running unopposed for Ward 8 Councilor after Ed Junkins left the seat in June. Yee, a former Ward 8 council candidate and former chair of the Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board, will most likely be sworn in on Nov. 15.
Where to vote
It’s too late to mail in your ballot, but there are plenty of boxes to drop them off around town. Here is a comprehensive list of ballot boxes in Benton County to ensure that your vote is counted.
Corvallis Community Center - 2601 NW Tyler Ave., Corvallis
Open 24/7, and from midnight until 8 p.m. Tuesday
OSU Gill Coliseum - 660 SW 26th St., Corvallis
Open 24/7, and from midnight until 8 p.m. Tuesday
LBCC Benton Center - 757 NW Polk Ave., Corvallis
Open 24/7, and midnight to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Corvallis Public Library - 645 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis
Open 24/7, and from midnight to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Benton County Law Enforcement Building - 180 NW Fifth St., Corvallis
Open 24/7, and from midnight to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Benton County Courthouse - 120 NW Fourth St., Corvallis
Open 24/7, and from midnight to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Wells Fargo Bank - Timberhill Shopping Center - 2543 NW Kings Blvd.
Open 24/7, and from midnight to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Benton County Sunset Building - 4077 SW Research Way
Open 24/7, and from midnight to 8 p.m. Tuesday
Lincoln Health Center - 121 SE Viewmont Ave., Corvallis
Open 24/7, and from midnight to 8 p.m. Tuesday
