Tuesday is the last day to vote in Linn County, where to drop off that ballot

Tomorrow is the last day to turn in your November ballot, and there are plenty of boxes to drop it off in Linn County.

As of noon Monday, 21,175 out of 95,590 registered voters had voted in the county, or 21.57%. Keep reading to find out what’s in the ballot and where you can drop it off.

Measure 22-189

This is the main countywide issue in the November election. The measure calls for an increase in the four-year law enforcement levy, which funds the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Juvenile Department and District Attorney’s Office.

The measure would increase voters’ property tax from $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed value to $2.98 per $1,000 of assessed value. This is a 15 cent increase.

Measure 22-188

Only pertaining to voters within Mill City, this measure would allow the sale and production of cannabis within city limits, and the city would collect tax revenue of 3% on all marijuana sales in town.

Measure 24-459