Tuesday morning crash closes Highway 20

A two-vehicle crash closed a portion of Highway 20 near Kennel Road on Tuesday morning.

According to the Albany Fire Department, the call came in around 7:30 a.m. Oregon State Police, the Linn County Sheriff's Office and the Jefferson Fire District also responded to the scene.

One vehicle was on fire when AFD arrived on scene and several patients were transported. According to AFD, the agency transported one individual to Albany General and another to Samaritan in Corvallis. Jefferson transported an individual with minor injuries.

No information regarding the cause of the crash or the identity and condition of those involved has been released by authorities.

This story will be updated.

