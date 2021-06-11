Twenty-five mid-valley schools have COVID cases

Several workplace coronavirus outbreaks and instances where schools have COVID-19 cases were reported in Linn and Benton counties, per the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly data, released Wednesday.
The list includes 25 schools that currently have COVID-19 cases and five workplace outbreaks in Linn County.
Thirty mid-valley schools were taken off the list of having active cases.
Linn County Schools with recent COVID-19 cases being tracked among students include: Lebanon High School (13), Periwinkle Elementary (8), Calapooia Middle School (7), Meadow Ridge Elementary (4), Takena Middle School (4), Timber Ridge Middle School (2), Mari-Linn Elementary in Lyons (1), Waverly Elementary (3), Pioneer School (2), Liberty Elementary (4), and West Albany High School (7).
Other Linn County Schools report cases among students and staff members, including: Albany Christian School (eight students, two staff), Cascades Elementary (two students and two staff), Oak Elementary School (one student and one staff), East Linn Christian Academy (three students and one staff), Green Acres Elementary School (four students and three staff), Memorial Middle School (three students and one staff), and Hamilton Creek School (two students and one staff).
In Benton County, schools with recent cases reported include: North Albany Elementary (2), Franklin School (1), Monroe High School (1), Linus Pauling Middle School (4), Philomath High School (six students and two staff), and Santiam Christian School in Adair Village (15 students and five staff).
Several previously reported outbreaks at area schools are now considered resolved and include: North Albany Middle School, Oak Heights Elementary, Alsea Charter School, Seven Oak Middle School, Sunrise Elementary School, Corvallis High School, Philomath Elementary, Philomath Middle School, Santiam Junior Senior High School, Riverview School, Sweet Home Junior High School, Lafayette Elementary School, South Shore Elementary, Santiam Elementary School, Scio High School, Children’s Farm School, Clemens Primary School, Central Linn High School, Standard Christian School, Harrisburg High School, Central Linn Elementary School, Lifegate Christian School, Santiam Elementary School, Sweet Home Junior High School, Centennial Elementary, Central Valley Christian School, Mountain View Elementary School, Lacomb School, and Green Acres School.
Active workplace outbreaks in Linn County include Palm Harbor Homes north of Albany, where 45 total cases have been reported since May 21. The Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon is also listed as an active outbreak, with 18 cases reported since April 17. The Walmart in Albany, as well as Clayton Homes, both have active outbreaks of fewer than 10 cases.
The Target Distribution Center in Albany has been removed from the active outbreak list after 33 COVID-19 cases were reported there between Jan. 22 and May 10. The Boys and Girls Club of Albany currently has an active outbreak of two cases since May 19.
Workplace outbreaks can involve employees of a particular company, members of their households and close contacts.
On the positive side, there are currently no active outbreaks being tracked at senior living facilities in Linn or Benton counties. Outbreaks at Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany, part of the Mennonite Village, are now listed as resolved following two outbreaks reported there in December of last year and back in April. Outbreaks at several Brookdale Assisted Living facilities in Albany, reported back in November and December, are now listed as resolved.
On the Benton County side of the river, outbreaks at Corvallis Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, which was the subject of three separate outbreaks in March and November of last year as well as May of this year, are now listed at resolved.