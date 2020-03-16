Two Corvallis residents test positive for COVID-19
Two Corvallis residents test positive for COVID-19

  Updated
STOCK PIX Benton County Courthouse 05

Benton County Courthouse.

 Mid-Valley Media file photo

The first two cases of COVID-19 among Benton County residents have been reported, but both are currently out of the area, county officials announced at 3 p.m. Monday.

The infected individuals, both residents of Corvallis, have been living with relatives in Washington state and will remain there throughout their illness and recovery period, the county announced in a news release.

Both people were infected with the coronavirus through a household contact.

The Benton County Health Department does follow-up investigations on county residents who contract a communicable disease while traveling.

While these were the first two reported cases of COVID-19 among Benton County residents, the county is awaiting results on roughly a dozen additional tests and will inform the community if any of those people test positive, the news release stated.

