Two COVID deaths in Linn County over the weekend

There were two new COVID-related deaths in Linn County over the weekend, raising that county’s death toll to 236.

The county reported 81 new cases between Friday and Sunday, raising the case total to 26,185.

Information about those who died in Linn County will be available in a later update from the Oregon Health Authority.

Benton County reported 21 new cases over the weekend, raising the case total there to 14,887. No new COVID-related deaths were reported in Benton County between Friday and Sunday, with the death toll remaining at 62.

OHA reported 1,116 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus over the weekend, raising the state’s case total to 697,775. There were 35 new deaths statewide in the same time period, raising Oregon’s death toll to 6,743.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 304 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus, 52 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. Adult ICU beds have 16% availability, and adult non-ICU beds have 10% availability.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, adult ICU beds have 5% availability, and adult non-ICU beds have 3% availability.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 1,221 new doses of the vaccine were added to the state immunization registry March 6. There are now nearly 3.2 million Oregonians who have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 2.9 million who have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 6,174 new cases of the virus, raising the U.S. case total to nearly 79.1 million. There were 95 new deaths, raising the country’s death total to 955,958.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media.

