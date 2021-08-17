 Skip to main content
Two Idanha men killed in crash on Highway 22
Two Idanha men killed in crash on Highway 22

Two Idanha men were killed on Highway 22 after their car went over an embankment Monday afternoon.

The driver, Eric Meyers was 39. His passenger, Justin Hartwell was 33.

The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. near milepost 34, just east of Gates. According to a news release from Oregon State Police, Meyers was traveling eastbound in a Chevrolet Silverado when the car left the road, traveled over the embankment and rolled.

Oregon State Police said Meyers and Hartwell had been reported missing after not returning home on Aug. 14.

OSP was assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Gates Fire Department and ODOT.

