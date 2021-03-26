Two local businesses fined for environmental violations

The Department of Environmental Quality fined two businesses, one in Linn County and the other in Benton County, for environmental violations. The fines totaled more than $11,000.

The businesses are Entek, based in Lebanon, a battery component manufacturer, and the Alsea Quarry in Benton County. Entek was fined $7,200 while Alsea Quarry was fined $4,000, both for “air quality” violations, according to the DEQ release.

The DEQ also fined cities in Oregon for failing to properly treat municipal wastewater, including Cannon Beach and Wilsonville.

Entities that are fined have 20 days to either pay or contest the violations. Some of the cost can be waived by completing work that is deemed beneficial to the environment.

