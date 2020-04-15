Two new cases of COVID-19 for mid-valley, three more state deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday that there were 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including one in Linn County and one in Benton County.

Oregon also had three additional deaths from the illness, according to the agency.

As of Wednesday morning, the state now has 58 deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,663 cases of the illness.

Linn County has 53 cases and four deaths, according to the most recent statistics from the OHA. The Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon announced on Tuesday that it had its fourth death from the illness on April 4. That individual had been classified as recovered by the facility on April 3.

Benton County has 25 cases and three deaths, according to OHA.

Oregon has had 31,688 negative tests for COVID-19, including 1,183 in Linn County and 573 in Benton County.

The three deaths reported in Oregon on Wednesday were of individuals who all had underlying medical conditions: an 82-year-old man in Marion County who died on Friday at Santiam Hospital; an 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died on Sunday at Adventist Medical Center; and a 92-year-old woman from Multnomah County who died on Sunday at her residence.