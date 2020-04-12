Two new cases of COVID-19 in mid-valley; Oregon cases increase only 43 percent in past week

The United States has 525,704 cases of COVID-19 and 20,486 deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday afternoon.

The numbers of COVID-19 cases may need a bit of a disclaimer, however.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and the United States may be artificially low due to a few factors, including a lack of widespread testing, public health officials have said. Again, Oregon has ramped up testing in recent weeks, though.

People also can have COVID-19 without showing significant signs of the disease and spread the illness while they are asymptomatic.

Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.

Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.

In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.