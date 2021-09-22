Two new COVID-19 deaths for mid-valley

Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Linn-Benton area.
Linn County reported a COVID-19-related death Tuesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority. A 79-year-old man tested positive on Sept. 14 and died Sunday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The county’s death toll now stands at 87, according to the OHA.
Benton County also reported a COVID-19-related death Tuesday. An 87-year-old man tested positive on Sept. 12 and died Friday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions. Benton County has now had 28 deaths during the pandemic.
On Wednesday, the OHA announced 41 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 for Benton County, bringing that county’s case total to 4,678 since March 2020.
Linn County had 119 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the county’s pandemic total to 10,362.
There were 2,312 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday, bringing the state’s case total to 317,107.
Oregon had 26 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,649.
Hospitalizations: There were 939 hospitalized patients with the virus across Oregon on Wednesday, which is five fewer than Tuesday. There were 270 patients in ICU beds, which is six more than Tuesday.
A single adult ICU bed was available Wednesday in the six-county region that includes the Linn-Benton area — a 1% availability. The region also includes Marion, Polk, Lincoln, and Yamhill counties.
Oregon had 39 out of 649 ICU beds available statewide, or 6% availability. There were 315 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,272 in Oregon, or 7% availability.
According to Samaritan Health on Monday, 88% of its 51 current patients were unvaccinated.
Vaccinations: OHA reported that 9,765 new COVID-19 vaccinations had been added to the state immunization registry by Tuesday. As of Tuesday, 2,714,604 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2,479,317 people have completed a vaccination series.
National: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 121,918 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the U.S. case total to more than 42.3 million. There were 1,972 new deaths according to Wednesday’s report, bringing the country’s death total to 677,086.