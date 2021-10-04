Two new Linn County COVID deaths reported

Eight new COVID-related deaths were recorded over the weekend in Oregon, including two from Linn County.

The eight deaths bring the state’s total to 3,823, according to the Oregon Health Association. Monday’s report covered Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Complete information about the Linn County deaths was not available on Monday afternoon from an OHA representative.

Linn County now has had 99 deaths during the pandemic. No new deaths were recorded in Benton County, which has a total of 30.

In other news from the weekend reports:

New cases: Oregon added 3,286 new confirmed and presumptive cases in the three days, 1,542 on Friday, 1,962 on Saturday and 782 on Sunday. The Sunday counts tend to be a bit low because some jurisdictions don’t continue to tabulate throughout the weekend. Linn County added 236 cases for a total of 11,643. Benton added 78 for a total of 4,993.

Hospitalizations: A total of 769 COVID patients were hospitalized in Oregon on Monday, with 92% of hospital beds filled overall. The intensive care count is at 207, with 91% of ICU beds taken.