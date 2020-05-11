Two Republicans vie for House District 11

Two Republican women will vie for a chance to unseat an incumbent Democrat from District 11 in the Oregon House of Representatives in the May primary election.
Katie Boshart Glaser, who lives between Lebanon and Brownsville, will compete against Nicole De Graff of Springfield.
Glaser is a farmer and business owner whose family has deep agricultural roots in the Willamette Valley, and she comes with public service experience. She's also the sister of State Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, who represents District 15.
De Graff is a homemaker who has served with schools and with the Lane County GOP.
Whomever wins the primary between the two will square off against Democrat Marty Wilde of Eugene, a prosecutor and Colonel in the Oregon Air National Guard.
House District 11 includes portions of Linn and Lane counties. Residents in Linn County who live south of Highway 34 and west of Lebanon and Sweet Home are generally included in House District 11.
Here's a closer look at the candidates.
Katie Boshart Glaser
Age: 33
Residence: Between Lebanon and Brownsville
Occupation: Farmer, business owner, volunteer
Education: Santiam Christian High School; Linn-Benton Community College; Veterinarian Technician Certificate; Massage License; Nail License; REAL Oregon Program (Resource Education & Agricultural Leadership)
Family: Married to Ryan Glaser for seven years.
Public service: President of Linn-Benton Women for Agriculture, director for Oregon Women for Agriculture, board member for Linn County Farm Bureau.
Candidate statement: I'm a wife, farmer, small business owner, and volunteer. I worked in the legislature and saw firsthand certain voices silenced and the dysfunction caused by having one party rule for decades. We need to bring balance and integrity back to the legislature. I believe I am the right choice in this primary election and I'm the one who can win in November.
Farm/forestry — I will fight to protect our rights, make sure our voices are heard and science is used to make decisions.
Real mental health solutions — Too often this issue is kicked down the road with a quick Band-aid thrown on it, we must do more.
Quality K-12 education/trade education — Our kids deserve us investing in them. Safety in schools and career education are both vitally important. I want to create more pathways through investment in the trades, ensuring all kids have a path to success.
Nicole De Graff
Age: 46
Residence: Springfield
Occupation: Community volunteer, homemaker
Education: Small Business Management Cert III, current paralegal program at Umpqua Community College
Family: Married with three children
Public service: Public charter school board, school board superintendent search committee, Lane County GOP PCP Chair
Candidate statement: I'm not a career politician. I am a mother of three, a passionate believer in taking personal responsibility and I feel a sense of duty to help my neighbors feel like they have a place at the table. My priorities have been evolving due to the Covid emergency. I want to eliminate government waste, fix the unemployment insurance claim system, shrink government red tape and positions so Oregonians can get more back in their pocket. I support families, farms and small business and would vote against cap and trade. We need to empower more entrepreneurial spirit!
Marty Wilde
Age: 45
Residence: Eugene
Occupation: State Representative and Colonel, Air National Guard
Education: JD, University of Oregon, LLM, University of Houston, BS, MSHA, University of Maryland
Family: Married to Dr. Monique Carroll with two children, aged 14 and 11.
Public service: Deputy district attorney, Linn County, Eugene Budget Committee, Eugene Police Commission, Long Term Care Ombudsman, Court Appointed Special Advocate
Candidate statement: Education — Our kids deserve a first-rate education. Last session, we made great strides in funding our public schools, to reduce class size and improve career readiness. I secured funding for a new middle school in Halsey. In 2021, I will help improve access to career training and college, reduce tuition, and fully fund need-based student aid.
Healthcare — No one should die because of poverty. We saved health insurance for almost 1 million Oregonians on the Oregon Health Plan. Next, I’ll work on extending affordable, accessible healthcare through the Universal Healthcare Task Force.
Housing — Everyone deserves a safe, warm, dry place to sleep every night. We protected 1.5 million renters from unjust eviction and rent shocks in 2019. We started low income housing projects in Harrisburg and Creswell. Next, we’ll build the housing we need so our children can afford to live where they grew up.
