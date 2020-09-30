Two suspects charged with Albany robbery from April

One of the accusers said he was ordered to the floor at gunpoint and the masked man pressed the shotgun into his lower back. The men allegedly demanded money, drugs and other valuables. The victim denied having any, and the suspects began kicking him and hitting him, and the masked male threatened to shoot him, the accuser said.

The accuser told an investigator that his wallet had fallen out of his pocket and the suspects took $140 as well as a a computer tablet. The suspects then went to a locked bedroom in the home where a second resident was hiding. Both men demanded that the resident open up or they would shoot him through the door, the accuser told police, according to the affidavit.

The resident, reportedly a known drug dealer, opened the door and was ordered to strip. The suspects stole the man’s wallet, including credit cards, his cell phone and a large quantity of meth, the first victim told authorities, the affidavit states.

A neighbor saw the suspect vehicle flee the scene.