Two-way race to represent Zone 5 on Lebanon School Board

The ballot for the May 18 election includes a contested race for a seat on the Lebanon Community Schools board.

Incumbent Todd Gestrin, 56, is facing a challenge from Nichole Piland, 44, to represent Zone 5. Gestrin was appointed to the school board after Nick Brooks stepped down in the fall of 2019 because he was transferred to a new job in Washington.

Gestrin previously served one full term on the board about a decade ago. He said he did not seek another term on the board at that time because he was working in Springfield and was not as accessible to members of the public as he would have liked.

Gestrin has since retired from his career as an executive in which he served with several banks and credit unions. He believes his background in finance is helpful for a school board member.

“I feel like I need to be asking the finance questions because I’m the one on the board with the greatest financial knowledge as far as reading budgets and understanding the numbers,” Gestrin said.