Two women rescued on Santiam River

Two women were rescued Friday after becoming snagged on a hazard tree on the Santiam River near Jefferson.

The women have not been identified and neither one required hospitalization.

The women entered the river at Green Bridge on inflatable tubes but became stuck on a large tree, said a press release from the Albany Fire Department.

One of the victims was then pinned under the log but was able to hold on. The woman was luckily able to retrieve a life vest she had brought along but was not wearing. The second victim was able to make her way to the top of the log. The Albany Fire drone flew a life vest over the river and delivered it to the second victim while she waited for first-responders.

Due to the size and amount of river debris, Jefferson Fire District’s rescue boat could not get to the victims. AFD and Linn County Sheriff’s rescue water crafts, which are smaller and more easily maneuverable, were able to access the women and get them to shore.

This was the second water rescue of the season for AFD, which emphasized that water users should 1) know your route before you go; 2) wear a life vest; and 3) tell someone your plans for the day.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.