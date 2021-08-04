U.S. Ag Secretary Vilsack says nation, Oregon facing 'larger challenges'

"By creating the corps and encouraging young people to participate in those activities, we will help create that next generation of firefighters and folks willing to work for the state and federal governments in forest management," Vilsack said. "Not only do we want these forests to be healthy, we want them to be great places to recreate."

Vilsack and Brown agreed on a need for more federal-state projects such as the Good Neighbor Authority to reduce wildfire threats.

"We leverage federal resources and federal partnerships, and put Oregonians to work doing the thinning and prescriptive burning that needs to happen to ensure that our landscapes are more resilient," Brown said. "I think it is incredibly important that both state and federal governments step up because we are seeing a new era of wildfire. Both in terms of resources, people power and equipment, we both need to step up further."

Both were briefed by state and federal officials in a closed-door meeting on the status of wildfires. According to the state's dashboard, 98 active wildfires involved 463,432 acres in Oregon — although the largest wildfire by far is the Bootleg fire, the nation's largest and the second largest in Oregon history, at 413,462 acres. The fire, first reported on July 6, is 84% contained.

Farm visit