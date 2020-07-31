U.S. Rep. DeFazio to host tele-town hall Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio will talk about ongoing Congressional efforts to help Oregonians recover from the economic effects of the coronavirus during a tele-town hall meeting Monday.

DeFazio, who represents Oregon’s 4th congressional district, will also answer questions from constituents during the event, which begins at 2 p.m.

To sign up for the call or to listen to a livestream, go to defazio.house.gov/live.

DeFazio’s district includes parts of Benton, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Josephine, Lane and Linn counties.

