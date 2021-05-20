U.S. Sen. Merkley to host virtual town hall in Linn County

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will hold a virtual town hall on Wednesday with residents of Linn County.

The town hall will begin with an update from the senator on his work in Washington, D.C., and conclude with public comments and questions.

“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job,” Merkley said in a press release. “In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks, but it’s also important to respect the health and safety of every member of our communities while there is still a very real risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person gatherings."

The discussion begins at 4 p.m., and folks can join by dialing in or by watching the proceedings online via Zoom by using this link: https://bit.ly/3wsHUul. Dial in by calling 669-254-5252 and use the passcode 20955477#. The Meeting ID is 160 911 2661#.

