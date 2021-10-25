Under new ownership: Breeden family buys Van Essen Nursery

Breeden Family Farms/B.F.F. Nursery held a grand opening Friday, Oct. 15 in Lebanon. The new business took over a portion of the former Van Essen Nursery, which operated in Lebanon for 45 years.
Derry and Celia Breeden, along with baby Silvia Anne, are continuing the Van Essen tradition of growing perennial flowers, woody shrubs and ornamentals. Along with consulting from Dave Van Essen, the Breedens are fortunate to have brought on Pablo Gonzales, who was Van Essen’s head nurseryman for 27 years, and his wife, Antonia, another longtime employee.
“Having them by our side and helping us out as we embark on the journey has been essential,” Derry said. “We wouldn’t be able to pick this place in particular without them.”
Lifelong members of the southern Willamette Valley community, Derry is from Eugene and Celia is from Corvallis. Their passion for plants brought them to Lebanon and the Van Essen location. It was larger than what they anticipated starting with, but with Van Essen’s guidance the Breedens have a blueprint for success.
“We wanted to grow God’s green earth,” Derry said. “A nursery seemed like the best way to do that while still earning a living and doing what we love.”
Van Essen opened a startup nursery in 1976 and grew it from just a few plants to a 300-acre nursery. He’s excited to see the Breeden family taking a similar path.
Having benefited from an older mentor himself, Van Essen is repaying the favor by advising the new owners. He added that “Pablo is the best,” calling the head nurseryman knowledgeable, capable, and a man of integrity.
“It was time to retire — time to move on,” Van Essen said of the future for himself and his wife, Leanne. “We loved the business and we had a great life, but it’s time to turn the corner.”
Nurseries are big bucks in Oregon. According to the state’s Department of Agriculture, greenhouse and nursery products led the top 20 crops with an annual value of $1.18 billion in 2020. The next closest earner was cattle at $569.1 million. A revised 2019 estimate showed $1.06 billion in greenhouse and nursery sales.
“We have the climate here that every other state wishes they had for growing plants,” Derry said. “We’re able to produce more plants, more varieties than almost any other state. Then we ship it to those who wish they could.”
Water rights, which are grandfathered in for the location, were a big part of finding the right place. Generating the capital to invest was another hurdle. An established nursery such as Van Essen’s is an expensive prospect. The decision to divide the land into parcels made it possible for the Breedens to buy the section with the office, family home and greenhouses.
Perhaps the biggest asset Van Essen is passing along to the Breedens is soil recipes for the assorted plants. Van Essen spent 45 years perfecting his soil mixtures. Blueberries, rhododendrons, hydrangeas — everything has specific needs to grow at peak yield. The knowledge is priceless, particular for a new operation, Derry said. Van Essen also helped plug in the new owners to a network of suppliers, making for a smooth transition.
“We’re just a local family that has a passion for God and wants to grow this wonderful foliage that is absolutely an essential part of our lives,” Derry said.
A mid-level producer, the Breedens bring in plant starts and grow them to maturity for the ready-to-use market. Learn more about Breeden Family Farms on the website or Facebook.
