Under new plan, GAPS students would return Feb. 8, starting with K-2

On Monday, Greater Albany Public Schools released a draft plan that would see all K-12 students back in classrooms by February 25 but it came with a caveat that has been repeated by the district for the last nine months: school will not look the same and how long students can stay in the classroom is up to the community.

The plan, which has not yet been finalized, follows new guidance from the state that prioritizes elementary students for in-person learning. GAPS students in grades K-5 would not attend school at all, including comprehensive distance learning, the first week in February. The break would allow for teachers to prepare to welcome K-2 kids back into hybrid learning beginning Feb. 8.

Students then return to school in tiers on a hybrid schedule with no students attending in-person learning five days a week.

Grades 3 through 5 would return February 11, sixth grade would return February 16 and seventh and eighth grades will see classrooms on February 18.

High school students will return in phases. On February 22, all of Albany Option School will return to in-person learning. Ninth graders at South Albany and West Albany high schools will return in two cohorts — one will begin on Feb. 22 and the other on Feb. 23. On Feb. 25 all students grades 9-12 will return in two rotating cohorts as well.