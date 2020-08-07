Unemployment backlog said to be diminishing

But the same federal law requires states to determine whether they are eligible for regular benefits from state trust funds before they can receive federal benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Gerstenfeld said some of their claims can be complex. He said people may qualify for regular unemployment benefits and federal pandemic benefits, depending on what kind of work they did, when they worked, and if they also worked in another state.

“There are bound to be tens of thousands of people whose claims have an issue to be adjudicated,” he said. “We know that has caused delays for people to receive payments.”

Gerstenfeld attributed the faster processing of these claims to several factors. Many claims for regular and pandemic benefits were duplicates. More staff members were hired for the greater workloads — the agency total now tops 1,000, compared with 100 before the pandemic in mid-March — and they have gained experience. A new Google-developed application allows the agency staff to link claims to the agency’s mainframe computer system, which handles benefit payments.

According to the agency, about 36,000 people have been paid federal pandemic benefits totaling $82 million.