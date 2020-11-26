Unemployment continued to drop in October

Unemployment rates in the mid-Willamette Valley continued to drop in October, according to data released by the Oregon Employment Department this week.

Benton County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 5.3% in October, down from its revised rate of 5.6% in September.

Linn County’s unemployment rate fell to 7% in October, down from 8.3% in September.

Oregon’s unemployment rate also dropped, going from 7.9% in September to 6.9% in October.

At the peak of restrictions tied to the novel coronavirus pandemic, back in April, Linn County’s unemployment rate surged to a record 15.2% and Benton County hit a record of 10.6%.

October’s figures represent a continued improvement, but that still pales in comparison to the pre-pandemic economy.

In February, before COVID-19 hit Oregon and the state responded with restrictions that caused massive job losses, Linn County’s unemployment rate was 3.8%, while Benton County’s was a measly 2.6%.