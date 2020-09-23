 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Unemployment rate declines again in Linn, Benton counties

Unemployment rate declines again in Linn, Benton counties

{{featured_button_text}}

Unemployment rates continued to drop in the mid-Willamette Valley in August, according to figures released by the Oregon Employment Department this week.

Benton County’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.7%, down from its revised rate of 7.7% in July.

Linn County dipped to 7.5%, down from its revised rate of 10% in July.

Oregon’s statewide unemployment rate in August was 7.7%, down from its revised rate of 10.4%.

In July, nearly 9,900 residents were unemployed in Linn and Benton counties combined. By August, that fell to about 7,240 in the two-county area, according to OED data.

While a distinct improvement, that’s a pale comparison of the economy last summer. In August 2019, about 4,230 people were unemployed in Linn and Benton counties.

At the peak of restrictions tied to the novel coronavirus pandemic, back in April, Linn County’s unemployment rate surged to 15.2% and Benton County hit 10.6%.

In February, before the novel coronavirus pandemic and responding government restrictions caused massive job losses, Linn County’s unemployment rate was 3.8%, while Benton County’s was a measly 2.6%.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News