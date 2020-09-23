Unemployment rate declines again in Linn, Benton counties

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unemployment rates continued to drop in the mid-Willamette Valley in August, according to figures released by the Oregon Employment Department this week.

Benton County’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.7%, down from its revised rate of 7.7% in July.

Linn County dipped to 7.5%, down from its revised rate of 10% in July.

Oregon’s statewide unemployment rate in August was 7.7%, down from its revised rate of 10.4%.

In July, nearly 9,900 residents were unemployed in Linn and Benton counties combined. By August, that fell to about 7,240 in the two-county area, according to OED data.

While a distinct improvement, that’s a pale comparison of the economy last summer. In August 2019, about 4,230 people were unemployed in Linn and Benton counties.

At the peak of restrictions tied to the novel coronavirus pandemic, back in April, Linn County’s unemployment rate surged to 15.2% and Benton County hit 10.6%.

In February, before the novel coronavirus pandemic and responding government restrictions caused massive job losses, Linn County’s unemployment rate was 3.8%, while Benton County’s was a measly 2.6%.

