Unemployment rates drop for mid-valley

The United States unemployment rate stood at 11.2 percent for July, compared to its April high point of 14.7 percent. The national unemployment rate was at 3.5 percent in February.

For Linn and Benton counties, most industries in the private sector showed employment gains in July.

In Linn County, transportation, warehousing and utilities added 160 jobs, health care and social assistance added 140 jobs, and manufacturing added 130 jobs.

Highlights in Benton County for July were health care, which added 70 jobs, and construction, which added 50 workers.

The leisure and hospitality sector in Benton County was one of the rare exceptions to the job growth. In the last month, leisure and hospitality shed 160 jobs or 6.6 percent in Benton County. That sector’s employment is down 1,990 jobs, or 47 percent, compared with July 2019. “It’s showing us as a little steeper than what we’ve seen statewide,” O’Connor said. “No question leisure and hospitality has been the hardest hit area anywhere in Oregon, and across the nation, really.”

Linn County’s leisure and hospitality sector has dropped 750 jobs, or 20 percent, since last July.

Manufacturing also dropped 90 jobs in Corvallis and surrounding areas in July for a drop of 3.7 percent.

