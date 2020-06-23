Unemployment recedes from record levels in mid-Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The mid-Willamette Valley’s unemployment rates in May receded slightly from the record levels registered in April, according to data released by the Oregon Employment Department on Tuesday.

Linn County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was 13.5%, down from its revised rate of 15.2% for April.

Benton County’s unemployment rate dropped to 10.1%. It had surged to 10.6% in April.

The mid-valley had about 12,500 people who were unemployed in May — 7,921 in Linn County and 4,593 in Benton County. In April, the area had 14,217 unemployed people, according to state figures.

Oregon’s statewide unemployment rate for May was 14.2%, down from its revised April rate of 14.9%.

The United States’ unemployment rate in May hit 13%, down from 14.7% in April.

Rural counties in Oregon fared best by unemployment figures. Wheeler County’s unemployment rate was at 6.5% in May, the top mark in the state, followed by Morrow County, which had an unemployment rate of 8.1%.

The worst unemployment rate in Oregon for May belonged to Lincoln County at 23.9%, followed by Clackamas County, at 23.5%.