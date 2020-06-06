Unity Shelter group formed to tackle homelessness issues

Two years ago a trio of social service providers teamed up on a project to co-locate their facilities to improve efficiency in dealing with homelessness in Corvallis.
The Corvallis men’s cold weather homeless shelter, the Stone Soup meal service and the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center announced plans May 7, 2018 to place all three of their operations in a building on Southwest Second Street.
The plan fell through amid political wrangling and controversy over the downtown site, but the idea has continued to percolate. Now, a new partnership has emerged with the goal of combining social service operations to make serving the homeless more efficient — and effective.
Unity Shelter has been formed as an umbrella organization that will provide oversight to the men’s shelter, the Room at the Inn women’s shelter and Safe Place/Safe Camp, which includes the camp on West Hills Road and the microshelters at two Corvallis-area churches.
“Unity Shelter is being built on a foundation of partnerships,” said Jill McAllister, senior minister at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis and the president of Unity Shelter’s board.
“Each of the programs forming Unity Shelter has a history of partnership and collaboration. Each has a history of community support, and each has committed and talented advisory groups of their own. While each is a bit different in their program operations they have a shared commitment to ensuring their services are trauma-informed, and provide a safe environment for their guests, volunteers, staff and the community.”
McAlister’s organization has served as the “fiscal agent” for the men’s shelter for the past two seasons.
Three experienced program managers will be responsible for Unity Shelters three branches.
Corvallis men’s shelter: Shawn Collins, former program manager of the Housing Opportunities Action Council, also has helped run the shelter at 211 Southeast Chapman Place.
Room at the Inn: Sara Power leads this group, bringing experience as executive director of the shelter at the First United Methodist Church as well as participation on the Corvallis Housing First board.
Safe Place/Safe Camp: Cassandra Robertson, who has led a Corvallis Sustainability Coalition committee working on tiny houses, “opportunity villages” and other housing issues, will manage this group.
McAlister noted four key goals for the Unity Shelter:
1. More people sheltered, housed and cared for and not discriminated against.
2. More effective work to accomplish No. 1, due to more cooperation and collaboration.
3. Wider reach in helping the community understand that this is a responsibility for the entire community, not just faith groups and nonprofits.
4. Creating public/private partnerships for sustained support of this work.
“The idea of building a new organization with the potential to strengthen the shelter system in our community seemed like an obvious thing to be a part of for me,” said Collins, a former HP Inc. researcher who took over project management of the HOAC while reporting to the executive director of the United Way in a position funded by the city of Corvallis and Benton County.
“The work these three programs do every day leverages a network of community partners that has been building for years. It's been inspiring to see this concept evolve from early discussions of interest, through the formation of the board and bylaws, and now the work to define how the integration will move ahead, and how we'll work together. It's a great group of people to work with — I feel lucky to be a part of it.”
Board member Mike Moore, a retired builder who serves as communications director for the Corvallis Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, noted that Unity Shelter is not reinventing the wheel, it’s working to build a better one.
“The programs are not new and the funding is not new,” said Moore, who built the nonprofit’s website. “It’s how can we meet the needs better by working more closely together?
“What we’re going to see is a more cohesive effort to serve our friends and neighbors who are experiencing homelessness. All of us need educating on how to communicate about homelessness. I’m still learning about it.”
The men’s shelter, which normally runs November through March, extended its operations this spring by morphing into a hygiene center offering food, washing stations, laundry service and showers as well as un-posted camping on city property to the north of the shelter.
The women’s shelter also was able to extend its services into the spring as the community focused extra effort on assisting vulnerable populations amid the coronavirus. And the stay of the micro shelters at area churches appears on the verge of being extended, given support of the Corvallis City Council at a Thursday work session.
Operating year-round is definitely on the minds of the Unity Shelter group. But for now the focus is on just getting started.
“What I want to emphasize,” McAlister said, “is how incredibly blessed I feel to be working with people who are also dedicated to this, from all walks of life, from different belief traditions and socio-economic locations, in partnerships and collaborations which are truly uplifting, inspiring and life-giving for me.
“Working together is the greatest gift of all.”
