Unity Shelter group formed to tackle homelessness issues

4. Creating public/private partnerships for sustained support of this work.

“The idea of building a new organization with the potential to strengthen the shelter system in our community seemed like an obvious thing to be a part of for me,” said Collins, a former HP Inc. researcher who took over project management of the HOAC while reporting to the executive director of the United Way in a position funded by the city of Corvallis and Benton County.

“The work these three programs do every day leverages a network of community partners that has been building for years. It's been inspiring to see this concept evolve from early discussions of interest, through the formation of the board and bylaws, and now the work to define how the integration will move ahead, and how we'll work together. It's a great group of people to work with — I feel lucky to be a part of it.”

Board member Mike Moore, a retired builder who serves as communications director for the Corvallis Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, noted that Unity Shelter is not reinventing the wheel, it’s working to build a better one.

“The programs are not new and the funding is not new,” said Moore, who built the nonprofit’s website. “It’s how can we meet the needs better by working more closely together?