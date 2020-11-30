Unity Shelter offers Friday fundraiser, virtual tour

Unity Shelter, which offers programs for the homeless at three Corvallis locations, is holding a Zoom fundraising event and tour at noon Friday.

Individuals can register for the event, which is set to last approximately 45 minutes, at the Unity Shelter website at unityshelter.org.

Unity Shelter, which formed earlier this year, oversees the Corvallis men’s cold weather shelter, the Room at the Inn women’s shelter and Safe Camp, which features micro shelters.

The “tour of homes” aims to show how Unity Shelter’s programs offer steps toward more permanent housing. The event also will feature comments from members of the Unity Shelter board of directors.

Unity Shelter is meant to provide, through collaborative care, safe shelter to people who are homeless. Organizers hope that the event will help to provide stable funding for Unity Shelter’s staffing because the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on homelessness has forced the organization to ramp up its services, including case management for people in transitional shelter, sooner than expected.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0