University of Oregon, Western Oregon University to require COVID-19 vaccinations

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Elsewhere in Oregon, the University of Portland, Willamette University, and Lewis and Clark College have also announced vaccine requirements. The University of Washington and Washington State University also will have vaccine requirements for fall term.

Both the University of Oregon and WOU stressed that important details about the vaccination requirements still must be finalized.

Western Oregon is offering an incentive to encourage students to get vaccinated, and giving them $25 to be used on textbooks, supplies, gear or other items at the WOU Wolfstore.

“My hope is that this incentive program encourages WOU students to get their vaccination and rewards those who already have. It’s important we do our part to support pack immunity in our Wolf community,” said Associated Students of Western Oregon University President N.J. Johnson. “We encourage students to get their first vaccination as soon as possible so they will have their second dose completed before the conclusion of spring term.”

Free vaccinations are available in the Pacific Room of WOU’s Werner University Center on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week. Walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Or, appointments can be made with Salem Health. WOU has hosted the Polk County clinic for Salem Health since February 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.