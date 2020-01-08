Updated: Joel Hirsch, former Corvallis city councilor, dies in car wreck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"He had a lot of interests in entertainment and arts and culture, but he also was a strong backer of economic development," Traber said.

Hirsch was also a strong defender of a controversial 2014 plan that called for a downtown hotel, whose parking garage would be paid for by public funding. That plan failed, but a second plan without the city component succeeded and Traber's remarks on Hirsch took place in the new Courtyard by Marriott on Southwest First Street.

Hirsch had a decal on the laptop he used at council meetings that said "We all live downstream." He was not afraid to speak his mind at public meetings, once calling gun rights advocates "wing nuts" and jokingly referring to himself as the "token Jew on the council."

"He was one of the more quotable councilors," Traber said.

Hirsch also was quick to honor and note the persuasive efforts of fellow councilors during knotty deliberations.

In a last political hurrah in 2018, he threw his hat in the ring for an open seat on the Benton County Board of Commissioners. He was one of six Democrats in a crowded primary race that ultimately was won by Pat Malone, who went on to an easy win the general election as well.