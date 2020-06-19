Upward trend of COVID-19 cases in Oregon continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregon saw another uptick in COVID-19 cases Friday.

The state announced 206 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the state total to 6,572. Friday marks the ninth consecutive day with more than 100 new cases.

Once again, the mid-valley was mostly unaffected by the set of new cases; one case was reported in Linn County and none were reported in Benton. According to the latest data from the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon now has 6,572 total cases.

The most heavily-affected area during the latest surge was Multnomah County with 49 cases. Lincoln (31), Umatilla (24) and Clackamas (23) were the next highest. Union County experienced a large outbreak earlier this week, but reported only six cases on Friday.

OHA also reported one death — an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who had underlying medical conditions. The woman tested positive on June 3 and passed away on June 10.

As of Friday, Linn County has now experienced 127 cases and nine deaths from COVID-19, while Benton County has had 66 cases and five deaths.