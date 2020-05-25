Utah girl boating at Detroit Lake killed by falling tree

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 13-year-old Utah girl out boating with her family was killed by a falling tree at Detroit Lake on Sunday, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, marine patrol deputies with the agency were dispatched to a boating accident in the Box Canyon area of Detroit Lake. The caller reported two pontoon-style boats were near the shoreline tethered together. The top of a large tree fell, striking both boats.

The caller said at least one person was severely injured and taken by boat to Mongold State Park for help.

Deputies and emergency personnel arrived at the Mongold boat ramp a short time later where CPR was being administered to the victim. A helicopter ambulance was called to transport the patient, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Detroit-Idanha Fire District, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, the Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lyons Ambulance, Life Flight, the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 14 Angry 0