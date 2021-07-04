Vaccination clinics in three rural Benton County communities

There are vaccine clinics planned in three rural Benton County communities this week as part of the ongoing effort to get everyone in Oregon immunized against the novel coronavirus. As an added bonus, officials are offering gift cards and non-perishable food to anyone who comes in for their first dose.

There will be three days’ worth of clinics in Monroe, held at Monroe High School, located at 365 N. 5th St. All the Monroe clinics, held Tuesday through Thursday, will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will offer first doses of Pfizer vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson shots

One day of clinics will be held in Philomath and Alsea, offering the same makeup of doses. Philomath’s will be held on Tuesday at Philomath High School, located at 2054 Applegate St., and Alsea’s will be held on Wednesday at the Alsea School, 301 S. 3rd St.

Everyone who receives their first dose at one of these clinics will get a gift card and one non-perishable food item, while supplies last. No appointments are necessary to secure a dose and vaccines are free. No identification is needed and you do not need to be a permanent resident of Oregon to receive a shot. Anyone 12 or older is eligible to receive a dose. Call 541-766-6120 to request additional information or accommodations.

