Vaccine demand wanes in mid-valley

For the first time since Oregon’s vaccination campaign began, residents of Linn and Benton counties will be able to drop by a clinic and try to get vaccinated even if they don’t have an appointment. The new practice is in response to a slowdown in vaccine appointments.
Benton County is holding four days’ worth of vaccination clinics at Oregon State University's Reser Stadium in order to try and use up all of its doses. Wednesday’s clinic at the stadium, 660 S.W. 26th St. in Corvallis, will allow folks to come in without an appointment to receive first and second doses of Pfizer vaccine.
“We’re hoping to entice some people who may not otherwise be able to get an appointment scheduled,” said Benton County spokeswoman Alyssa Rash.
She explained that, across Oregon, officials are seeing a slowdown in eagerness to get vaccinated. Part of that is due to vaccine hesitancy in general, but officials say some of it is due to the fact that the most eager members of the population have already been vaccinated.
“I think the majority of people who were really enthusiastic about getting a vaccine already had their appointments,” Rash said. “We’re starting to reach people who are more in the wait-and-see kind of group.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Benton County is also holding a rare Saturday clinic at Reser, also featuring first and second doses of Pfizer. That clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday’s clinic featuring Pfizer doses runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday’s clinic, featuring Moderna and Pfizer doses, will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday’s clinic features first and second doses of Pfizer and runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Benton County is also utilizing a system called Dr. B, which is a text alert service that residents can sign up for in order to receive a notification if doses are still available at the end of each day’s clinic. Folks can sign up by visiting www.hidrb.com.
Linn County, fresh off it’s largest-ever allotment of COVID-19 vaccines from the state, still has about 3,000 unfilled appointments for its clinics this week, according to Public Health Director Todd Noble.
The clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road in Albany.
Folks who want to get a shot but haven’t scheduled an appointment may swing by the Expo Center in the afternoon and potentially secure a dose.
“At this point, anyone who shows up — particularly after the 1 o’clock period — we aren’t turning anyone away,” said Noble.
Those who would like to schedule an appointment, to ensure they have a dose on hand, may still do so by calling the Samaritan Health Services scheduling line at 855-441-2311. Each county’s website contains online portals for scheduling an appointment as well.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. His can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.