Vaccine demand wanes in mid-valley

For the first time since Oregon’s vaccination campaign began, residents of Linn and Benton counties will be able to drop by a clinic and try to get vaccinated even if they don’t have an appointment. The new practice is in response to a slowdown in vaccine appointments.

Benton County is holding four days’ worth of vaccination clinics at Oregon State University's Reser Stadium in order to try and use up all of its doses. Wednesday’s clinic at the stadium, 660 S.W. 26th St. in Corvallis, will allow folks to come in without an appointment to receive first and second doses of Pfizer vaccine.

“We’re hoping to entice some people who may not otherwise be able to get an appointment scheduled,” said Benton County spokeswoman Alyssa Rash.

She explained that, across Oregon, officials are seeing a slowdown in eagerness to get vaccinated. Part of that is due to vaccine hesitancy in general, but officials say some of it is due to the fact that the most eager members of the population have already been vaccinated.

“I think the majority of people who were really enthusiastic about getting a vaccine already had their appointments,” Rash said. “We’re starting to reach people who are more in the wait-and-see kind of group.”

