Vaccines are there to keep us safe

I was told ever so long ago my mother’s mother died when my mother was 2 or 3 years old. I never heard why she died, and never thought to ask why.
On Dec. 21, 1948, when I was in first grade and my mother was 44 years old, my sister was born at Salem Hospital, the last of seven siblings. My mother came home from the hospital at noon on Christmas Day with our new baby.
I remember being sick with mumps on both sides of my neck, but being happy because I had received a new two-story tin dollhouse for Christmas, with plastic furniture and people that could sit and stand and move their jointed arms. When my father brought Mother and Baby Sister home, my excitement grew as I could not wait to see our baby.
But then, to my dismay, the baby in my mother’s arms was 100% covered with her new pink blanket, and was carried all around the outer rim of the living room and placed in the little crib in my mother’s bedroom. I was told because I was sick, I could not go in to see the baby.
I remember my mother coming back into the living room, looking at me, swollen with mumps, while standing slightly back and away. She burst into tears of compassion at my sickness at Christmastime, and at not being able to hold our new baby.
As the next few years went by, I remember new immunizations becoming available, and shots were distributed at school for mumps, for measles, for whooping cough, for polio, and I’m not sure what all. But most every student received a shot for each disease in its time.
I remember the talks and information given at that time telling how important it was for each and every person to receive these shots to stop each disease from spreading and causing sickness and possible death.
In my adult years I managed a day care in my home weekdays for 10 to 15 kids for eight years. Suddenly there was an outbreak of chickenpox. Our older daughter, on the last day of school before summer break, was now ill with chickenpox, and within a few days most every day care kid also had chickenpox.
Neighbor kids lined up on the other side of the driveway, chanting “Bwaak, bok, bok, bok” at our sick kids, all having been told to stay on their own side of the driveway, with our chickenpox kids playing outside in the warm days of summer. Our kids felt so bad being made fun of by their neighborhood friends.
Two weeks later, I looked the other way as our kids shouted back a hearty and well “Bwaak, bok, bok, bok” to the neighbor kids, now with chickenpox.
I think of the times when science found help for AIDS, for fall flus, for pneumonia and for shingles.
Now the coronavirus is here. I thank science and God for the responsible discovery of immunizations to fight this worldwide pandemic of sickness and death.
Just call my name and I will be there to receive my shot. I want to be safe and return to a normal life. My husband will also be ready to receive his shot. He has had cancer infusion therapy going on for a year. We know we both have to stay away from all others and all possibility of contracting the virus. We are ready for the new immunization and for a return to people and smiles, hugs and handshakes.
