Value of the college experience draws students to Oregon State campus

Oregon State University students who moved into their dormitory rooms on Sunday said they were excited to be on campus for in-person learning – and for the college experience.

“I’m glad that COVID didn’t interfere too much and I’m able to be here,” said Cameron Lindsay, of Anchorage, Alaska, as he and his father unloaded suitcases and duffel bags from an SUV outside Finley Hall.

Lindsay, a freshman, set foot on the OSU campus for the first time on Sunday. He plans on studying finance and trying to walk on to the rowing team. And he’s particularly looking forward to the social aspect of attending college.

His father Kevin Lindsay said that, in a way, classes may be secondary for his son. Just as important as book learning is understanding how to work with other people, being exposed to other points of view, and knowing how to be open to unfamiliar ideas and concepts.

“I learned more about life in general outside of class than inside of class,” Kevin Lindsay added.

It’s easier than ever and better than ever to take courses via the internet, and OSU is a leader in that field. But for many families, distance learning misses the point of college.