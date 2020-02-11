Vancouver man arrested in Corvallis for luring a minor, other crimes

A Vancouver, Washington man was arrested by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on charges of luring a minor, first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and the attempted use of a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

The arrest of Daniel Lee Baldie, 33, came after a two-and-a-half-week undercover chat operation, according to a BCSO news release.

In January, an undercover BCSO deputy, posing as a minor child, responded to an online ad that was seeking “younger girls.” During the course of the conversation that followed, Baldie offered to dive to Corvallis to meet with the child, then drive the child back to Vancouver for sex, the news release states.

Baldie was arrested as he arrived in Corvallis on Friday night to pick up the child, according to the news release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following Baldie’s arrest, the Vancouver Police Department in Washington executed a search warrant at his residence. Baldie’s wife was interviewed, several electronic devices were seized for computer forensic examination and the couple’s three children were taken into protective custody.