Veggies for veterans in Lebanon

Lebanon resident Kiamichi Isham wants to feed hungry veterans, but she needs help tending to her "harbor garden."

An Air Force veteran herself, Isham served for five years controlling fighter aircraft in numerous places around the globe, leaving service at the rank of staff sergeant. She’s currently a Native American liaison with the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Her acre-and-a-half property on Crowfoot Road is decorated with seven boats converted to elevated garden beds, arranged as a harbor and complete gangways, lights and American flags. She grows grapes, berries, figs, pears, tomatoes, peppers, squash, peas, beans and corn. And the 76-year-old Choctaw woman does it all herself.

“I know a lot of veterans that don’t get anything … they get a little bit of pension, but that’s it,” Isham said. “There’s so many that don't get anything. They’re on the streets, they’re living behind dumpsters, they don’t have any benefits, they don’t have anybody to teach them, take them to hook up where they need to be.”

Isham has a deep connection to military service. Her mother served and her father entertained the troops. She’s the widow of a Vietnam War veteran, and her brothers, Keota and Kinta, served with the Army and the Air Force, respectively.