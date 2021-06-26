Veterans mourn loss of champion

Jim Willis, one of the key figures in the placement of the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, died Monday, June 14. He was 78.
Willis was born Jan. 12, 1943, in Portland. He grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1961. After graduating, he joined the United States Air Force. He served eight years in the Air Force, including a 13-month tour in South Vietnam.
He then enjoyed a long career in law enforcement, serving in the Sheriff’s offices in both Douglas and Washington counties. He was later appointed as the Commander of the Police Academy.
In 1978, he was awarded the Oregon Police Medal of Valor and in 1993 he received the L. Dale Morris Award for dedicated service to Oregon Law Enforcement.
In 2003, Gov. Ted Kulongoski appointed Willis to lead the Oregon Department of Veteran Affairs. Willis served in that position for 10 years.
A statement released by ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick highlighted the decisive role Willis played in the development of the veterans’ home in Lebanon.
“He spearheaded the development of the state’s second Oregon Veterans' Home located in Lebanon. Jim was also among the strongest of advocates in recognizing and honoring the service and true sacrifice of veterans and their families – building two wartime era memorials in Oregon dedicated to the service members who fought and gave their lives in service to their country,” Fitzpatrick stated. “Above all else, Jim’s unwavering commitment to serving all veterans defined his tenure — and his life. He will be truly missed by the untold number of lives he touched. I am grateful to have known Jim for the short time that I did. He was a mentor who continues to serve as an inspiration to me as I strive to serve Oregon veterans and their families every day.”
Willis is survived by his wife, Dee, of 42 years, his daughter, Amy, his son, Jake, and his grandchildren, Kade, Kaylee, Kendall, and Elle Rose. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Sandra, and his brother, Gary.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Willis requested that any contributions in his name be made to the local SafeHaven Humane Society. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.