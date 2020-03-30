Vets home in Lebanon has 2nd death from COVID-19

Linn County has reported its second COVID-19 death, while both Linn and Benton counties have additional cases of the disease, public health officials said on Monday.

A 91-year-old man who died on Sunday became Linn County’s second COVID-19 fatality, according to a statement issued by the Oregon Health Authority. Like the earlier death, the man was a resident of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

Altogether, Linn County has now recorded 37 cases of COVID-19, the infectious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, Linn County Health Department Director Todd Noble said on Monday afternoon.

“We have two new ones today,” Noble said.

Benton County is up to 12 cases, including one involving an Oregon State University student, according to Charlie Fautin, interim co-director of the Benton County Health Department.

“We had six positive tests over the weekend,” Fautin said. “We’re getting busy.”

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Fautin said the OSU student who tested positive is currently residing out of state.

The totals for both counties represent an update of figures announced earlier on Monday by OHA.