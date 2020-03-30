Vets home in Lebanon has 2nd death from COVID-19

Linn County has reported its second COVID-19 death, while Benton has added another case of the disease, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Monday.
A 91-year-old man who died on Sunday became Linn County’s second COVID-19 fatality, according to OHA. Like the earlier death, the man was a resident of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.
Altogether, Benton County now has nine cases of COVID-19, the infectious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, while Linn County has 36, including the two deaths.
OHA reported a total of 58 new cases on Monday, raising the state’s tally to 606. There were also three more deaths, bringing the total to 16 Oregonians who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Besides the Lebanon man, the other most recent fatalities were a 91-year-old man in Yamhill County and an 80-year-old male in Clackamas County. All three had underlying health conditions, according to OHA.
The United States has now recorded 140,904 cases of COVID-19 and 2,405 deaths from the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday.
Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.
Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.
In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.
