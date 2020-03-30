Vets home in Lebanon has 2nd death from COVID-19

Linn County has reported its second COVID-19 death, while Benton has added another case of the disease, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Monday.

A 91-year-old man who died on Sunday became Linn County’s second COVID-19 fatality, according to OHA. Like the earlier death, the man was a resident of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

Altogether, Benton County now has nine cases of COVID-19, the infectious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, while Linn County has 36, including the two deaths.

OHA reported a total of 58 new cases on Monday, raising the state’s tally to 606. There were also three more deaths, bringing the total to 16 Oregonians who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Besides the Lebanon man, the other most recent fatalities were a 91-year-old man in Yamhill County and an 80-year-old male in Clackamas County. All three had underlying health conditions, according to OHA.

The United States has now recorded 140,904 cases of COVID-19 and 2,405 deaths from the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday.