Video: Albany Carousel installation
breaking

Video: Albany Carousel installation

  • Updated
  Troy.Shinn

Yun Hsiang, a blue dragon, was the 37th animal installed at the Historic Albany Carousel on Saturday morning.

Yun Hsiang, a blue dragon, was installed at the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum on Saturday. The donors say it represents harmony and unity. (Troy Shinn, Mid-Valley Media) 

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

Tags

