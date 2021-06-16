Video: Albany Carousel installation

- Troy.Shinn
Yun Hsiang, a blue dragon, was installed at the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum on Saturday. The donors say it represents harmony and unity. (Troy Shinn, Mid-Valley Media)
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Troy.Shinn
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today