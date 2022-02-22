Video: Corvallis river plunge draws 500

Throngs of shirtless men screamed. The announcer shouted out the names of Oregon State University sororities and fraternities. Colorful hats bobbed as costumed onlookers swiveled their heads to watch.

Looking for chances to volunteer in the community where they go to school, Oregon State University students turn out in droves each year for Polar Plunge Corvallis. They join long-time volunteers and local Special Olympics coordinators for what some called a good cause.