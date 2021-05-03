Video: Family shares concerns after daughter dies with COVID

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Family members of Sherry Zetzman, including her mother Terry Bushnell, her father Lee Bushnell, and her sister Crystal Bushnell, speak out about her death and battle with COVID-19.
They also discuss the practices of an Albany church that Zetzman attended, Apostolic Life Center. Zetzman became sick with the illness after attending church services, and an outbreak has been linked to the Albany house of worship.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.